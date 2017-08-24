Associated Press; Showtime; NBC

Red Rock and Crossing Lines alum Richard Flood is set to recur opposite William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum in the upcoming eighth season of Showtime’s Shameless. As Season 7 of the hit dramedy came to a close, the Gallaghers dealt with the loss of one of their own and grappled with mixed feelings about their grief. Fiona (Rossum) once again had to care for Frank (Macy) in his time of need, while Frank had a new scheme in mind. Flood will play Ford, a graduate of Yale School of Architecture, sometime freelance war photographer, ex-seminarian and enigma. He’s searching for a simpler life, and Fiona never makes anything simple. Flood’s credits include series-regular roles on the Irish drama Red Rock and NBC’s Crossing Lines and the Nat Geo telepic Killing Kennedy. He’s repped by Gersh and More/Medavoy.

Merit Leighton (Sofia the First) has booked a recurring role on Netflix’s multi-camera comedy series Alexa & Katie. Created by Heather Wordham, with comedy vet Matthew Carlson serving as showrunner, Alexa & Katie is about lifelong best friends Alexa (Paris Berelc) and Katie (newcomer Isabel May), who are eagerly anticipating the start of their freshman year of high school. The friends confront a crisis that leaves them feeling like outsiders at a time when what seems to matter most is fitting in. Leighton will play Hannah, one of Alexa and Katie’s sweet though slightly absentminded best friends. Leighton was the voice of Lucinda the Witch on Disney Channel’s Sofia the First and also has her own YouTube channel, Kawaii Kappii. She’s repped by Zuri Talent Agency and Rothman Andrés Entertainment.