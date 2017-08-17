Rizzoli & Isles alum Bruce McGill has landed a pivotal recurring role on the upcoming third season of NBC’s hit police drama series Shades of Blue, starring Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta.

McGill will play Jordan Ramsey, a ruthless and resourceful man who runs a unit out of the Intelligence Division. Capable of going to extreme measures to ensure the success of his agenda, Ramsey is not burdened by an over-active moral compass. He knows what he wants, and he pushes the limits to get it.

Lopez stars on Shades of Blue as a charismatic single mother and resourceful Brooklyn detective whose lieutenant (Liotta) who often leads the team to step outside the limitations of the law.

McGill played Det. Vince Korsak on all seven seasons of TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles. He most recently guest-starred on NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Blue Bloods. McGill is repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency.

Shades of Blue hails from Universal Television, Nuyorican Productions, EGTV, Ryan Seacrest Productions and Jack Orman Productions. Exec producers are Jack Orman, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Ryan Seacrest and Nina Wass.