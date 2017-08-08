“I’m not criticizing him for taking vacations — even lying hypocrites deserve vacations.”

Seth Meyers took on President Trump and his 17-day vacation on Late Night, beginning by pointing out Trump’s own words when he complained about former President Obama’s vacations.

“You can’t leave the White House, go to Hawaii and play golf for three weeks and be a real deal-maker,” Trump said in February 2016 in one of several clips played by Meyers. “It doesn’t work that way.”

“Even lying hypocrites deserve vacations,” Meyers said, “but what does he think he’s done to deserve this vacation?”

Meyers also pointed out Trump was vacationing as his team began so-called “real news” videos touting his “supposed accomplishments.”

Former CNN contributor Kayleigh McEnany is seen in a clip: “Hello everybody. I’m Kayleigh McEnany. Thank you for joining us as we provide you the news of the week from Trump Tower here in New York.”

You can watch it all above in the video above.