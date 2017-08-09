After months of rumors, Seeso has confirmed it will close its doors later this year. The NBCUniversal-owned comedy-centered SVOD service made the official announcement Wednesday on Facebook.

There had been much speculation about Seeso’s future, following the departure of Evan Shapiro as head of the service, which was followed by layoffs amid an announcement that its business model was being reassessed.

In its farewell message, Seeso noted that There’s…Johnny! would not premiere later this month as planned. And current series HarmonQuest, My Brother, My Brother and Me, Hidden America with Jonah Ray and The Cyanide and Happiness Show will now be found on VRV.

You can read the Facebook message in full below.