Iain Canning and Emile Sherman’s See-Saw Films has set Libby Sharpe as Head of Production, Film and Television, Australia. Sharpe will oversee the physical production and day-to-day operations of See-Saw’s slate out of the company’s Sydney office.

Sharpe, an experienced line producer, most recently produced See-Saw’s Top of The Lake: China Girl for SundanceTV. Her other credits include See-Saw’s Oscar-nominated Lion along with David Michod’s The Rover and Animal Kingdom.

“Libby has an incredible record of overseeing complex productions with extensive logistical challenges and sensitivities as well as working brilliantly with some of the top creative talent of our day,” Canning and Sherman said today. “Working alongside our incredibly talented producer Rachel Gardner, we feel extremely confident in her ability to oversee the physical production needs of See-Saw as we continue to expand our TV and film slate.”‎

See-Saw’s upcoming film lineup includes Mary Magdalene starring Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, which The Weinstein Co has domestically with Focus/Universal on international, and John Cameron Mitchell’s Cannes premiere How to Talk to Girls at Parties starring Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman.

See-Saw recently wrapped production of Widows for New Regency from Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen. Fox releases next year.

On deck on the TV side, See-Saw has The Legend of Monkey for Netflix, ABC Australia and TVNZ. The company also is in development on The North Water, to be written and directed by Andrew Haigh and adapted from the novel by Ian McGuire.