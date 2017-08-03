Set for release on October 19 in India and the U.S., Secret Superstar reteams Bollywood titan Aamir Khan with Zaira Wasim who appeared in Dangal, his wrestling drama that’s made about $300M worldwide, including over $191M in China. Timed to the Diwali holiday this year, the Advait Chandan-helmed pic is an inspirational musical drama about a young girl who dreams of becoming a singer. Check out the trailer above.

Khan produces through his Aamir Khan Productions and also features as a famous music director and mentor for Insia. She’s got real talent, but a restrictive father. When she begins posting videos on YouTube without revealing her identity, she becomes an internet superstar.

The film was reportedly originally scheduled to release this weekend, but moved off the date — there has been speculation the shift was to get away from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal which goes out tomorrow. The Diwali date means it could face off with director Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again.

Secret Superstar will be one to watch in October as Khan hasn’t had a miss in recent years from Dangal to PK and Dhoom 3. While he is not the lead in this film, he has put his muscle behind it.

Here it is. Tell me what you think. #SecretSuperstarTrailer Love. a.https://t.co/1recwfop1f — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 2, 2017

Khan will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindustan, a period action adventure, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. That one’s looking at a Diwali 2018 release. Khan has recently owned the Christmas frame, but is stepping off that date this year. Salman Khan has that one booked with Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to his 2012 smash Ek Tha Tiger which also stars Kaif.