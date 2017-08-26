Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump and Steve Bannon acolyte, is out.

Word broke moments after Trump White House announced it was pardoning polarizing former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who had been a devoted follower of Trump’s birther movement during President Obama’s administration.

This extremely impressive Trump White House Friday News Dump, in the teeth of a Category 4 hurricane bearing down on Texas, had something both for Trump fans and foes. “Got to say, a remarkable 48 minutes!” raved CNN’s John Berman, speaking for many.

“[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House,” Gorka reportedly wrote in what he’s calling a letter of resignation, first given to The Federalist.

A unnamed senior White House official, however, tells CNN Gorka did not resign, suggesting he was shown the door.

“Regrettably, outside of yourself, the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will ‘Make America Great Again,’ have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months,”Gorka continued in his long-ish letter. “This was made patently obvious as I read the text of your speech on Afghanistan this week.”

“Just as worrying, when discussing our future actions in the region, the speech listed operational objectives without ever defining the strategic victory conditions we are fighting for. This omission should seriously disturb any national security professional, and any American who is unsatisfied with the last 16 years of disastrous policy decisions which have led to thousands of Americans killed and trillions of taxpayer dollars spent in ways that have not brought security or victory.”

“The best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House,” Gorka said in his letter which, again, the White House insists was not sent to the White House because he did not resign.

Gorka’s ouster comes one week after Trump’s chief strategist Bannon exited from the White House, where he said he had “influence,” and returning to Breitbart where he said he once again has “power.”

Gorka previously contributed to Breitbart.