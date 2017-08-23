Michael Irby (Taken), Jay Hayden (The Catch) and Alona Tal (Hand of God) are set for key recurring roles opposite David Boreanaz and Max Thieriot in CBS’ new military drama series SEAL Team set for premiere this fall.

Written by Ben Cavell and directed by Chris Chulack, SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. In addition to Boreanaz and Thieriot, the cast also includes Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Jessica Pare.

Irby will play Adam, a senior amongst the Green Team instructors and a once-legendary operator, he oversees the Green Team’s drills. Hayden will portray Brian, a Green Team trainee with Clay (Thieriot). Tal is Stella, a grad student who meets Clay (Thieriot) in a bar where SEALs tend to hang out. Also tapped as guest star/potential recurring is C. Thomas Howell (Ray Donovan), as Ash Spenser, a former Navy SEAL and Clay’s (Thieriot) father, and James Liao (Unforgettable), who will guest as Lucien, a CIA analyst/chemical weapons expert.

Irby has had series regular roles on Taken, True Detective, The Unit, Almost Human and Line of Fire, as well as recurring roles on 24 and Law & Order. He’s repped by APA and The Coronel Group.

Hayden most recently played Danny Moon on ABC’s The Catch and recurred on One Day At A Time. He’s repped by Kohner Agency and Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management.

Tal was most recently seen as Jocelyn on Hand of God and her other credits include Burn Notice and Cult. She’s repped by Innovative and McKeon/Myones Management.

Howell currently recurs on Showtime’s Ray Donovan and can also be seen in Freeform’s Stitchers and Cinemax’s Outcast. Next up for Howell is the upcoming Marvel/Netflix series The Punisher and Rob Reiner-directed LBJ, set to hit theaters on November 3. He’s repped by Innovative.

Liao is repped by Joan Sittenfield Management.