When asked by a member of the TCA press corps this afternoon about how the new CBS military drama Seal Team plays into the prevailing pro-military sentiment in America today, the show’s EP Benjamin Cavell defended his show and Navy Seals saying, “The things they do transcend politics; they don’t look at the results of elections. The work they do; it doesn’t matter who is in the White House.”

“We’re well aware of the work that Tier One operators do. They go to other places and are in the heart of arresting people of certain color and we don’t want to be telling those stories, we don’t want to be a chest pumping show,” said EP Ed Redlick on how Seal Team will be more about the personal drama of those involved in these high stake missions. And like CBS’ other procedural, Wisdom of the Crowd, Seal Team doesn’t want to be known as a case-of-the-week show, but more of a character-driven drama.

“There was a three-star general who was against the war in Iraq, yet he fulfilled his duties even though he disagreed with the larger goal, so it’s opportunity to look at that,” said EP Sarah Timberman about one of the consultants of the show. While Seal Team may look jingoistic, it looks to show how cautious those are in the military about warfare than the political figureheads who are rallying us to fight.

“It’s not about the politics, it’s a human study,” asserted Christopher Chulack.