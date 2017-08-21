EXCLUSIVE: Screen Gems has acquired the Peter A. Dowling action spec script that went around town under the title Exposure. The film, which will be retitled, seems timely and provocative: A rookie African-American female cop in Detroit rounds the corner just as corrupt officers are murdering several drug dealers, an event captured by her body cam. They try to kill her, and she is hunted throughout the night by the narcs who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage and also a criminal gang who have been told she did the killing.

Sean Sorensen, who will produce the film, brought the script in to Eric Paquette, Screen Gems’ SVP Production. Paquette will oversee its production.

Dowling sold his last thriller spec Highrise to Fox 2000 with Jon Shestack producing. He’s developing his television pilot Union Jack for Sonar, with Eddie Izzard attached to star. He is also developing an untitled Dorian Gray project with ABC International and Past Life with ABC Studios.

Royal Viking Entertainment and Sorensen produced Mayhem, which stars The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yeun and Ash vs. Evil Dead’s Samara Weaving, with the Joe Lynch-directed premiere coming November 10. Royal Viking has set 27 projects at studios and mini-majors including four films to shoot over the next year.

Dowling is represented by APA, Feig Entertainment & Media Law. Sorensen is represented by Jon Levin at ROAR.