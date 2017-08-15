The Stephen King multiverse of Castle Rock has added Scott Glenn as a series regular. The Leftovers actor joins Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Melanie Lynskey, Jane Levy and Bill Skarsgard in the Hulu series from Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

The psychological horror series is named after the fictional town in King’s native Maine that is featured prominently in a number of his novels, novellas and short stories. It combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.

Glenn will play Alan Pangborn, a retired Sheriff who presided over some of the darkest years in Castle Rock’s checkered history. The character is popular in King lore and was at the center of the author’s books Needful Things and The Dark Half. Ed Harris portrayed the character in the 1993 film adaptation of Needful Things while Michael Rooker played him in George Romero’s iteration of The Dark Half the same year.

Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason developed the project for television and serve as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer.

Glenn also stars in the Marvel series The Defenders at Netflix. His numerous film credits include notable roles in Silence of the Lambs and the Bourne franchise. He is repped by Innovative Artists, Parseghian Planco, and WME.