EXCLUSIVE: Scott Foley, best known for his roles on shows like Scandal, True Blood, WB’s young adult drama series Felicity, has signed with Primary Wave Entertainment for representation.

Foley is gearing up for the seventh and final season of ABC’s political drama Scandal, which will air in the fall, and up next appears in Netflix film Naked, a remake of the 2000 Swedish romantic comedy starring Marlon Wayans, as well as Investigation Discovery’s two-hour TV movie Final Vision, based on Joe McGinniss’ true-crime book.

In addition to acting, Foley has directed episodes of Scandal, Monk and The Unit, co-wrote and produced the Shondaland pilot Toast for ABC, and wrote, directed and produced the dark comedy Let’s Kill Ward’s Wife.

He continues to be repped by ICM.