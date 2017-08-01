Shaun Toub (Homeland) and Jay Hernandez (Suicide Squad) are set to recur on the seventh and final season of ABC’s Shondaland drama Scandal. No character or storyline details were announced.

ABC

The Kerry Washington-led D.C. fixer series came from humble beginnings, starting as a low-key seven-episode midseason replacement in spring 2012. The soapy political thriller blossomed in Season 2 to a water-cooler show and a pop culture staple that became known for OMG moments — plot twists at the end of each episode that became its signature.

Toub plays Majid Javadi on Showtime’s Homeland and played Conrad Bonaparte on ABC’s Grimm. Other recent credits include The Blacklist, Blood & Oil and the features War Dogs, Papa Hemingway in Cuba and Iron Man 3. Next in theaters with Ghosts of War, he is repped by Abrams Artists Agency.

Hernandez appears include last year’s hit films Suicide Squad and Bad Moms, and his TV credits include The Expanse, Gang Related, Nashville and Last Resort. He’s set to reprise his Bad Moms role as widower Jessie Harkness, who has a crush on Amy (Mila Kunis), in November’s sequel A Bad Moms Christmas. He is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Alchemy Entertainment and Fuller Law.