The final season of ABC’s Scandal bows October 5, and judging by new key art for the series, it’s a dark night indeed for Washington D.C. Take a look at the new art below.

The art was revealed at TCA, and depicts Kerry Washington’s Olivia Pope on what looks to be a park bench. We see her from behind on a moonlit night, with the Washington Monument and the Capital Building looming in the background. Next to Washington is a white hat and a large purse. Make of that what you will.

Scandal returns October 5 at 9 pm on ABC. The Shonda Rhimes-created series also stars Guillermo Diaz as Huck, Darby Stanchfield as Abby Whelan, Katie Lowes as Quinn Perkins, Tony Goldwyn as President Fitzgerald Grant, Jeff Perry as Cyrus, Bellamy Young as First Lady Mellie Grant, Joshua Malina as David Rosen, Scott Foley as Jake Ballard, Portia De Rossi as Elizabeth North and Cornelius Smith Jr. as Marcus Walker.

Here’s the new art: