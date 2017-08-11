CBS’s Big Brother (2.2 demo rating, 7.3 million total viewers) topped Thursday night’s ratings in all key metrics, including total viewers and the demo, as well as adults 25-54 (2.6) and 18-34 (1.7). And its 2.2 is up from last week’s 1.9.

But NBC’s half-hour primetime (1.7, 6.531M) special made news when it jumped 42% off its The Wall lead-in to rank No. 2 for the night among Big 4 shows opposite CBS’s housemates-from-hell reality series. No summer comedy, new or returning, has debuted at better than a 1.5 demo rating in eight years, and the start of Weekend Update’s summer primetime run suggests a summer comedy crowd is there for the taking.

SNL‘s punchy broadcast attracted a crowd, though it may have left fans mourning the historically short run of Anthony Scaramucci as President Donald Trump’s White House communications director; Bill Hader stole the show playing The Mooch, telling the Update team “All I did was sell my company, miss the birth of my child and ruin my entire reputation, all to be king of Idiot Mountain for 11 days.”

Meanwhile, over at ABC, part 2 of The Story of Diana (1.4, 6.0M) topped at 10 PM. Facing stiff competition in its first, 9 PM hour against SNL and Big Brother, Diana blossomed at 10 PM, gaining 10% in the demo and 5% in overall crowd from its first hour.

CBS’s Big Bang Theory repeat (1.3 rating, 7.055M) dominated the first half hour of primetime; NBC’s The Wall (1.3, 6.33M) climbed to the top at 8:30 PM.

All Thursday primetime ratings, are subject to significant adjustment from pre-season NFL preemption, and the rest of Thursday’s broadcast primetime looks to come in roughly in line with recent results, which pundits predict means a 0.2-0.3 drop when final national stats show up.