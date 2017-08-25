SPOILER ALERT! This story contains details – and punchlines – from tonight’s season finale of Saturday Night Live‘s .

Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump and (maybe) Mikey Day as Steve “The Grim Reaper” Bannon saw off the warm-weather run of Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update Summer Edition, with the sunglasses-wearing president – an eclipse victim, it seems – paying tribute to the true victim of Charlottesville.

“Me,” said Baldwin’s Donald.

“The media has treated me so unfairly by reporting my entire remarks,” he said. “Even the bad ones.”

Before introducing Bannon, Baldwin greeted Kenan Thompson’s Michael Symonette – who went unnamed but not unrecognized. The self-described “Michael the Black Man” who makes a habit of seating himself directly behind Donald Trump at rallies, gave Thompson his best moment of this summer run, holding up signs that got progressively snarkier. “Blacks for Trump” became “Blacks for Whites” and then “Cash for Gold.”

After that, the spooky-voiced Bannon made a quick goodbye, warning Trump, “You’ve only made me more powerful, hahaha” and “I’m going to crush you.”

Also visiting this final episode of the Summer Edition run was Cecily Strong as the whacked-out, truth-saying Kathy Ann (“Weed ain’t as good as it used to be, pizza is as good as ever and all nazis are bad”) and Pete Davidson, demanding that the NFL find a spot for Colin Kaepernick – just not with the Giants (“We actually have a shot this year”).

But the highlight of the night was Alex Moffat, in his second show-stealing appearance this summer (after his fidget-spinning Eric Trump). Adopting a spot-on brogue to play Irish fighter Conor McGregor, Moffat’s McGregor finally explained his delusional rationale for fighting Floyd Mayweather.

“You know what you can buy for $75 million in Ireland?”, asked Moffat’s McGregor. “Ireland.”

Watch that moment here:

Conor McGregor stopped by to chat before the big fight on Saturday. #WeekendUpdate pic.twitter.com/7gN80sjj2X — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) August 25, 2017

Co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che ended the short summer season in good form, with Jost calling out Trump for his bizarre roll-calling of hate groups mentioned in a previous speech (“like they’re Pokemon cards,” Jost said) and Che ending the night with quick tribute, signing off as “Dick Gregory.”

SNL returns for its regular season September 30, with guest host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Jay-Z.