“The relationships are fine,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, when asked about “acrimony” between President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress. This despite a New York Times report Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell questions Trump’s ability to get anything done and Trump’s attacks on Arizona’s two GOP senators John McCain and Jeff Flake at this week’s Phoenix rally.

“Certainly there are going to be some policy differences, but there are also a lot of shared goals, and that’s what we’re focused on,” Sanders said in her first televised White House press briefing since August 2. “We’re disappointed that they failed to get [Obamacare] repealed and replaced, but at the same time President Trump has worked with Leader McConnell to reach out to other members and to work on those shared goals. And we’re going to continue to do that when the Senate comes back from recess.”

Trump is “committed to make sure we have the best healthcare” for the American public, Sanders insisted, adding that if the Senate cannot get a Trumpcare bill passed, the White House will “look for other ways we can make solutions.”

Republican Senator Bob Corker’s public remarks questioning, in the wake of Trump’s Charlottsville response, whether POTUS is fit for the office is “a ridiculous and outrageous claim and doesn’t dignify a response from this podium,” Huckabee said dismissively.

Asked about Trump’s Phoenix rally promise to shut down the government if he does not get funding to build his wall along the southern border, Huckabee said, “He campaigned on the wall… and he’s going to make sure that gets done. He’s going to continue to fight for that funding.”

She repeatedly deflected questions about Trump’s campaign promise Mexico would pay for the wall, insisting only that he “campaigned on the wall” and will make sure it gets done to “protect” the American people.

When a reporter finally said, “He’s not saying that Mexico is going to pay for” the wall any more, she shot back, “He hasn’t said they’re not, either.”

At which point she declared she was done with wall questions.

But she promised to let reporters “know if that is going to happen” when asked of Donald Trump will undergo the traditional Presidential Physical Exam at Walter Reed, results of which traditionally are made public. Stay tuned on that……