The Los Angeles bow of Gook from Samuel Goldwyn Films had the best per theater average among the weekend’s slew of new Specialty films. The Sundance fest title, directed by second-time feature director Justin Chon, grossed a combined $31K from two locations. Amazon Studios/IFC Films’ Crown Heights opened in three theaters to a decent $28K. Coming in with lower opening PTAs were Fox Searchlight’s Patti Cake$, which had an estimated $66K in 14 theaters as well as FilmRise’s Marjorie Prime with Lois Smith, Jon Hamm and Geena Davis at $24K in six locations. Well Go USA opened The Adventures in 17 theaters, taking $65K and Gravitas Ventures’ Dave Made a Maze went just over a $1K PTA in its debut in 13 locations. Second weekend holdovers Ingrid Goes West from Neon and A24’s Good Time remained solid in their second frames with expansions, grossing $265K and $173K respectively. TWC’s Wind River hit the top 10, grossing $3M going into nearly 700 runs. An Inconvenient Sequel is now the highest-grossing doc at nearly $3M, and The Orchard’s The Hero with Sam Elliott crossed $4M in its eleventh weekend of release.

NEW RELEASES

The Adventures (Well Go USA) NEW [17 Theaters] Weekend $65,000, Average $3,824

Crown Heights (Amazon Studios/IFC Films) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $27,552, Average $9,184

Dave Made a Maze (Gravitas Ventures) NEW [13 Theaters] Weekend $13,178, Average $1,014

Gook (Samuel Goldwyn Films) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $31,100, Average $15,550

Marjorie Prime (FilmRise) NEW [6 Theaters] Weekend $24,000, Average $4,000

Patti Cake$ (Fox Searchlight) NEW [14 Theaters] Weekend $66,000, Average $4,714

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

A Taxi Driver (Well Go USA) Week 2 [41 Theaters] Weekend $266,000, Average $6,488, Cume $842,550

Good Time (A24) Week 2 [20 Theaters] Weekend $173,044, Average $8,652, Cume $349,007

Ingrid Goes West (Neon) Week 2 [26 Theaters] Weekend $265,567, Average $10,214, Cume $438,685

The Only Living Boy In New York (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 2 [66 Theaters] Weekend $84,910, Average $1,286, Cume $162,033

The Trip to Spain (IFC Films) Week 2 [19 Theaters] Weekend $70,889, Average $3,731, Cume $129,889

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field) Week 3 [12 Theaters] Weekend $44,450, Average $3,705, Cume $152,761

Step (Fox Searchlight) Week 3 [306 Theaters] Weekend $205,000, Average $670, Cume $809,253

Wind River (The Weinstein Company) Week 3 [694 Theaters] Weekend $3,025,236, Average $4,359, Cume $4,138,505

Brigsby Bear (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [408 Theaters] Weekend $159,133, Average $390, Cume $354,900

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power (Paramount Pictures/Participant Media) Week 4 [514 Theaters] Weekend $300,000, Average $584, Cume $2,994,000

Menashe (A24) Week 4 [86 Theaters] Weekend $230,130, Average $2,676, Cume $715,312

Wolf Warrior 2 (Well Go USA) Week 4 [50 Theaters] Weekend $204,000, Average $4,080, Cume $2,343,307

Landline (Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures) Week 5 [60 Theaters] Weekend $43,000, Average $717, Cume $853,874

The Midwife (Music Box Films) Week 5 [37 Theaters] Weekend $34,488, Average $932, Cume $397,886

Lady Macbeth (Roadside Attractions) Week 6 [86 Theaters] Weekend $47,630, Average $554, Cume $1,019,176

City of Ghosts (Amazon Studios/IFC Films/A&E Indie Films) Week 7 [13 Theaters] Weekend $2,080, Average $160, Cume $122,425

A Ghost Story (A24) Week 7 [39 Theaters] Weekend $27,846, Average $714, Cume $1,517,996

The Little Hours (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 8 [39 Theaters] Weekend $33,290, Average $854, Cume $1,509,962

The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 9 [618 Theaters] Weekend $1,025,000, Average $1,659, Cume $38,090,430

Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) Week 10 [16 Theaters] Weekend $16,500, Average $1,031, Cume $507,778

Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 10 [123 Theaters] Weekend $123,140, Average $1,001, Cume $2,952,856

The Hero (The Orchard) Week 11 [39 Theaters] Weekend $17,631, Average $452, Cume $4,000,013