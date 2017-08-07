The new full-length trailer for Pure Flix’s faith-based fall release Same Kind of Different as Me showcases the film’s three stars — Greg Kinnear, Renée Zellweger and Djimon Hounsou, in an uplifting tease for the film’s long-delayed October 20 release.

Directed by Michael Carney, the film is an adaptation of the bestselling book based on the true story of art dealer Ron Hall (Kinnear), who befriends a homeless man named Denver Moore (Housou) in the hope of saving his struggling marriage to Debbie (Zellweger). After dreaming about someone she describes as “a poor wise man who changes the city,” Debbie realizes that man is Moore. More powerful dreams and visions soon follow. Jon Voight plays Hall’s father, with whom he reconciles thanks to the revelations of his new life.

Hall and Moore (who died in 2012) are credited as the book’s authors, along with Lynn Vincent, who wrote the similarly themed Christian mega-seller Heaven Is for Real, which became a 2014 film also starring Kinnear. The script is by Carney, Alexander Foard & Ron Hall.

Same Kind of Different as Me has been in the can for a bit. It originally had an April 2016 release date before Paramount became its distributor and pushed its bow back to February. Pure Flix took over distribution in December. An initial teaser trailer was released in April.