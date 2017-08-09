Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell’s Safehouse Pictures, which is currently under a production deal with Warner Bros. for film, is expanding its relationship with the studio into television. The company has signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. TV to develop new television projects for broadcast, cable and streaming services.

In addition, Safehouse Pictures development exec Matt Schwartz has re-upped as Vice President, overseeing film and TV for the company.

“From the first time we met with Peter (Roth), Susan (Rovner), and Clancy (Collins White), it was love at first sight and there was no scenario where we weren’t all going to get married. We couldn’t be happier to be extending our Warner Bros. relationship into the world of television,” said Harold and Tunnell.

The duo, who made its first foray into TV as executive producers of the critically praised WGN America drama Underground, recently sold the time loop mystery drama Echo Point to ABC, in consideration for a potential summer 2018 straight-to-series order, and drama Kiss and Cry to Pop TV, which is aiming for a fall shoot. Both sales preceded the deal with WBTV.

Harold is currently writing The Flash for Warner Bros., and also penned Robin Hood, which is currently in post-production at Lionsgate starring Taron Egerton, Jaime Foxx, Jaime Dornan, and Ben Mendelsohn. Previously, Harold and Tunnell produced Warner Bros.’ King Arthur Legend of the Sword and Edge of Tomorrow.

Safehouse Pictures is repped by CAA and Bloom Hergott.