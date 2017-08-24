Ryen Russillo, who hosts his eponymous show on ESPN Radio, has been arrested in Jackson, WY, for criminal entry, a misdemeanor charge akin to trespassing. The Sporting News reports that he was taken into custody at 3:45 AM.

Russillo has been absent from the airwaves this week and appears to be vacationing in or near the popular tourist town at the base of the Grand Tetons. He was tweeting Tuesday evening about the blockbuster NBA trade between Cleveland and Boston but also posted a pic of Lava Lake in Minnesota.

“We are looking into it,” an ESPN spokesperson told Deadline when asked about Russillo’s arrest and its potential fallout.

Few details of the arrest have been made public, but Wyoming law states: “A person is guilty of criminal entry if, without authority, he knowingly enters a building, occupied structure, vehicle or cargo portion of a truck or trailer, or a separately secured or occupied portion of those enclosures.”

Russillo made his name as co-host of ESPN Radio’s SVP & Russillo — originally titled The Scott Van Pelt Show — for six years until Scott Van Pelt left in June 2015. Russillo then was paired with Danny Kanell, and their 10 AM-1 PM ET show was renamed Russillo and Kannel. After Kanell was laid off in April along with more than 100 ESPN staffers, Russillo went solo with The Ryen Russillo Show.

Deadspin first reported Russillo’s arrest.