Ryan Seacrest is expanding his relationship with ABC in a big way. His Ryan Seacrest Productions has signed a multi-year overall deal with ABC Studios.

Under the pact, RSP’s scripted division will develop scripted projects exclusively for ABC Studios at all TV networks and platforms, including broadcast, basic and premium cable and on-demand services. Nina Wass, president of RSP’s Scripted Programming, extended her deal to lead the division, as did EVP Andrea Shay.

“Under Nina’s leadership, our scripted team has achieved great success. Her creativity, hard work and key talent relationships have helped us achieve an impressive slate, in a short period of time,” said Seacrest. “We’ve all worked with ABC Studios in the past, and we hope our partnership will serve to further our collective success. It’s an honor for us to now call ABC Studios home for our scripted division.”

“I’ve worked with Patrick Moran and his team on many shows over the years, and it’s wonderful to be returning to the studio,” said Wass. “I can’t wait to get started on creating new series together again.”

ABC Studios

“Nina and RSP are tremendous assets to our studio. Her taste, contacts and abilities are the best in the industry, and we’re thrilled to be back in business with her and with Ryan Seacrest Productions,” said Patrick Moran, president, ABC Studios.

The deal comes on the heels of Seacrest joining Kelly Ripa as co-host and fellow executive producer on the Disney|ABC syndicated entertainment TV talk show renamed Live with Kelly & Ryan. ABC/Fremantle also recently announced that Seacrest will join American Idol for its first season on the network. Seacrest also is host and executive producer of ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve program, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Wass was responsible for launching RSP’s foray into scripted programming in 2012, as well as managing its ongoing creative development and production slates. RSP produces NBC’s Shades of Blue, alongside Seacrest, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, Benny Medina and Jack Orman, and recently received a series order from Netflix for Lauren Gussis’ dark comedy Insatiable.

Prior to joining RSP, Wass served as senior vice president of Creative Affairs at The Oprah Winfrey Network. Before that, Wass, along with partner Gene Stein, had a multiple-year deal with Touchstone Television/ABC Studios, where she produced a variety of comedy, drama and animation projects.

Veteran TV producer Shay joined Ryan Seacrest Prods in 2015 as a senior executive in development and production for the scripted team. Prior to joining RSP, Shay was head of Comedy Development at The Mark Gordon Company. She also served as Vice President of Comedy Development at Regency Television and Director of Current Programming at Fox.

Ryan Seacrest Prods’ scripted division previously had an overall deal at CBS TV Studios.