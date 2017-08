NBC’s Saturday Night Live will return for its 43rd season on September 30, with guest host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Jay-Z.

The announcement came at the end of tonight’s final Weekend Update Summer Edition.

No word yet on new casting for the show. At the end of Season 42, cast members Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer and Sasheer Zamata made their final appearances. Colin Jost and Michael Che will return to the Weekend Update desk.