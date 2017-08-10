Ryan Doherty, who had been VP of literary development at Sony Pictures and worked on a number of high-profile books to film/TV, is leaving to join Celadon Books, Macmillan’s new trade book division on Sept. 12. Sony has plans to restaff.

During his stint at Sony, Doherty was a key executive on a wide range of books to screen projects, among them The New York Times bestselling sci-fi thriller Dark Matter by Blake Crouch, The New York Times bestseller The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah, the Pulitzer Prize-winning account of the Attica Prison uprising Blood in the Water by Heather Ann Thompson, and The New York Times bestselling military memoir Red Platoon by Clinton Romesha.

Prior to Sony, Ryan was a senior editor at Ballantine Books, where he edited (among others) the Pulitzer Prize-winning Tom’s River: A Story of Science and Salvation by Dan Fagin, Jim Henson: The Biography by Brian Jay Jones, and The New York Times No. 1 bestselling graphic novel Seconds by Bryan Lee O’Malley.

“I loved my time at Sony and gained enormous perspective while working on the film and television side of the business. But ultimately I missed the creative process unique to publishing — that special bond between writer, agent, and editor when you are deep in an edit or perfecting the cover,” said Doherty said in a statement, who noted that he has been a fan of Jamie Raab and Deb Futter (co-publishers of Celadon Books) for some time.

Raab and Futter noted: “Ryan’s ability to identify high quality works of fiction and nonfiction that have strong commercial potential and his deep knowledge of the overall literary market are perfectly aligned with the mission of Celadon Books. We are thrilled he will be on our editorial team from day one.”