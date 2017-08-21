VH1 has picked up a third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars for premiere in early 2018. In addition, the network has greenlit another season of behind-the-scenes after show RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked for premiere in spring 2018.

This will be All Stars first time on VH1 after moving from sister Viacom network Logo.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars follows season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which set finale and season ratings records. RuPaul’s Drag Race also received seven Emmy nominations for its ninth season and an eighth nom for Untucked.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers.