At TCA today during the executive sessions discussion, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey confirmed that the upcoming Roseanne revival will ignore the fact of Dan (John Goodman)’s death in the last season finale back in 1997.

“I can confirm that Dan is still alive,” she said. As for whether the show will re-frame other factors in the previous ending, such as Roseanne’s sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalfe)’s coming out as gay, Dungey was tight-lipped. However, she did admit that Johnny Galecki may indeed return to the show in the role of David, although as yet, nothing is confirmed, as she said, “Those conversations are still in progress.”

Roseanne Barr–the show’s namesake–will definitely be back on board, Dungey said. “What we’ve heard from Roseanne is she’s very excited about the show and she is going to be on the show,” she said. But, when asked whether she was concerned about Barr’s somewhat conspiracy theory-centered Twitter feed, Dungey said, “She publicly announced a few weeks ago her son going to be taking over her Twitter feed for the near future. We did not ask her to do that. She made that decision.” Then Dungey added wryly, “I try to just worry about the things that I can control.”

As for assurances that the show will not devolve into what happened in Season 9 when Barr had creative control, Dungey said, “We’ve now heard the broad strokes of the eight episodes of the show and we feel really confident that this will return to the show that we know and loved.”