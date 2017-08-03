EXCLUSIVE: Roseanne Barr has just signed with ICM Partners. This comes as the actress, comedian, writer and producer prepares for the resurrection of her self-named sitcom, which brings her back along with original cast members John Goodman, Sarah Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman, Alicia Goranson and Sarah Chalke. ABC airs eight episodes for mid-season 2018, with Barr an exec producer. Roseanne ran for nine seasons and won her an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Since then she has been doing stand-up and plenty of other things. Barr had been with Gersh.