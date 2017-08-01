A new horror comedy from Austin-based Rooster Teeth, written and to be directed by Owen Egerton, has lined up a number of young Hollywood actors to take on roles — Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Robbie Kay (Heroes: Reborn), Nick Rutherford (SNL, Crunch Time) and Tate Donovan (The Man in the High Castle) with Rooster Teeth’s Barbara Dunkelman (RWBY).

Egerton, a screenwriter who has twice appeared on the industry-famous Black List, and has written and directed the films Follow and The Axe Murders of Villisca, has also written for Ryan Murphy Productions, Fox, Warner Bros. and Disney, and is the author of four novels including the recently released Hollow.

Blood Fest is about horror film fans who attend a festival celebrating the most iconic horror movies, only to discover that the charismatic showman behind the event has a diabolical agenda. As attendees start dying off, three teenagers with more horror-film wits than real-world knowledge must band together and battle through every madman, monstrosity and terrifying scenario if they have any hope of surviving.

Producers are Rooster Teeth supervising producer Will Hyde, Seth Caplan (First Girl I Loved) and producer Ezra Venetos, who recently produced the second season of Rooster Teeth’s dramatic series, Day 5. Blood Fest will appear on FIRST, Rooster Teeth’s premium SVOD service.