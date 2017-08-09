EXCLUSIVE: Boardwalk Empire and Office Space alum Ron Livingston, Larry Miller, and Rizwan Manji round out the cast of the Robert Krzykowski-helmed drama , which is in the middle of principal photography. The film, from Epic Pictures, stars Sam Elliot as a American war veteran.

Written by Krzykowski, the story, set in 1987, follows Calvin Barr (Elliott) who, decades after serving in World War II and assassinating Adolf Hitler, is contacted to lead the charge on hunting down the fabled Bigfoot who is hidden deep inside the Canadian wilderness.

Aidan Turner (Poldark) and Caitlin FitzGerald (UnReal) also co-star. Krzykowski, Lucky McKee, Patrick Ewald and Shaked Berenson are producing the pic. Krzykowski will also serve as exec producer along with John Sayles. Epic Pictures is financing and handling worldwide sales.

Livingston currently stars in the Audience Network series Loudermilk and is set to appear opposite Charlize Theron in the film Tully, from director Jason Reitman and writer Diablo Cody. He’s repped by UTA and Thruline Entertainment. Miller’s credits include 10 Things I Hate About You, Seinfeld, and Pretty Women. He is a client of Innovative and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Manji, who recurs on Syfy’s The Magicians and on the upcoming third season of USA’s Mr Robot, is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and MultiEthnic Talent.