ABC has given a put pilot commitment to Romeos & Juliets, a light one-hour from writers Jay Scherick and David Ronn (The Smurfs, Zookeeeper), Julie Anne Robinson and her production company CannyLads Productions. Universal TV, where Robinson inked an overall deal in May, is the studio.

Written by Scherick and Ronn and to be directed by Robinson, Romeos & Juliets centers on a badass, tough-as-nails female CIA operative who is forced to partner with a handsome, self-absorbed agent from the CIA’s elite “Romeo and Juliet” division — agents who are trained to use sex and charm to keep America safe.

Scherick, Ronn and Robinson will executive produce, with CannyLads’ head of development Kelly Pancho serving as producer.

With its mix of comedy and drama, Romeos & Juliets is said to be in the vein of ABC’s The Catch, which CannyLads developed during its five-year stint at ABC Studios. It was produced with Shondaland.

Robinson has directed 10 network half-hour and hourlong pilots, six of which have gone to series, including The Middle, The Catch and How To Live with Your Parents. This past season, she directed the ABC half-hour pilot Losing It. She is repped by CAA and attorney Lon Sorenson.

Sherick and Ronn, who wrote and executive produced The Trustee, another light one-hour project about a mismatched duo that went to pilot at ABC last season, are with UTA.