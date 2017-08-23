Fox has given a put pilot commitment to a single-camera ensemble romantic comedy executive produced by Fresh Off the Boat creator/executive producer Nahnatchka Khan.

Written by Grace and Frankie executive producer Billy Finnegan, the untitled project hails from 20th Century Fox TV and Khan’s studio-based Fierce Baby. Here is the logline, if you can make sense of it: “Girl meets boy, boy very much doesn’t notice. Girl meets bus, boy notices… sort of.”

Finnegan, who got his break when he landed a staff writing job on Khan’s cult ABC comedy series Don’t Trust The B, executive produces with Fierce Baby’s Khan and Mandy Summers.

This is the second put pilot commitment at Fox for Fierce Baby over the past week as Khan and Summers are ramping up the company’s development with other writers. The other sale is comedy Revival, created by former Son Of Zorn showrunner Sally Bradford McKenna, who will write, with Michael Showalter, coming off helming The Big Sick, set to direct.

