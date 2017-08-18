Roman Polanski has today failed in his aim to have the criminal case of his rape of a minor in 1977 tossed out. An order issued on Friday by Judge Scott Gordon also denied the Oscar winning director his desire to have the 2010 testimony of former Deputy District Attorney Roger Gunson unsealed.

“I’m not surprised but I am disappointed,” said Polanski’s lawyer Harland Braun told Deadline today after the order was issued by the LA Superior Court judge.

“The Defendant in this matter stands as a fugitive and refuses to comply with court orders,” said Judge Gordon in his 10-age order on Friday (read it here). “As eloquently described by Ms. Geimer, his conduct continues to harm her and compounds the trauma of the sexual assault committed against her that gave rise to this case,” the judge noted in reference to Polanski’s victim from 40-years ago and her passionate request back in June in court to “bring this matter to a close.”

“The defendant continues to stand in a position that is at the core of the fugitive disentitlement doctrine,” Judge Gordon goes on to say of Polanski, who fled to Europe in 1978 when he learned that he may have to spend more time behind bars for the sexual assault of then 13-year old teen in 1977. “The only thing that has changed in the posture of this case is that the defendant, through counsel, continues to extend his ad hominem attacks to each judicial officer assigned to the matter and those attacks by counsel become more inappropriate with each subsequent pleading filed by the Defendant,” he asserts. “Such conduct is not the basis for the relief requested by the Defendant.”

Various legal representatives of Polanski and more that a few interested parties have insisted for several years that Gunson’s testimony unveils a scrapped agreement that would have seen the director behind bars for less than 90 days decades ago for the March 10, 1977 rape of then-minor Samantha Gailey. Not long afterwards Polanski pleaded guilty on five charges stemming from having sex with the minor.

After spending 42 days in a men’s facility in 1978, the director fled to France when he heard the presiding judge was going to put him in jail for up to 50 years. Despite repeated efforts to make a deal or extradite him over the decades, Polanski has remained beyond the reach of American justice – even when he and his victim has wanted to see him return, albeit without more jail time,