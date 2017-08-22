EXCLUSIVE: Actor Roland Møller has landed one of the main roles in the Legendary/Universal film Skyscraper, written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell and Chin Han, the pic centers former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader (Johnson) on assignment in Hong Kong where he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it.

The action-thriller is produced by Beau Flynn via his FlynnPictureCo, Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, Thurber and Hiram Garcia with executive producers Dany Garcia and Wendy Jacobson. The film is scheduled to bow in theaters July 13, 2018.

Møller, who was last seen in the Charlize Theron-starrer Atomic Blonde, has Jaume Collet-Serra’s The Commuter with Liam Neeson and Vera Farmiga as well as the Papillon remake on his upcoming film slate. He’s repped by CAA and Art Management.