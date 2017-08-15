Rogers & Cowan has announced that SVP Craig Greiwe will head its R&C Digital Group. Lauren Jones and Nicole Wool also will serve as VPs after the Jones Social and Windsor McKenna acquisitions are folded into R&C Digitial.

“Our digital marketing expansion comes from our continuing effort to build a comprehensive and industry-leading solution for clients that leverages the growing influence of direct social media and content on today’s consumer.” Rogers & Cowan CEO Mark Owens said in a statement. “We are excited to name Craig head of the digital team, and bring these industry leading and talented individuals together into the Rogers & Cowan family.”

Said Greiwe: “In my previous studio and consulting roles, I often worked with Rogers & Cowan, and I’m honored to be joining such a prestigious organization. At a time of vast change in our industry, I’m excited about where the leadership is taking the historic agency, and know that our team will enhance that experience and bring value to our clients.”

Rogers & Cowan Digital specializes in brand development, audience strategy, social media, website development, email marketing and digital media buying. The division is accompanied by the debut of R&C Studios, an in-house creative studio that will create digital content for Rogers & Cowan’s wide array of clients. Lauren Jones will oversee R&C Studios, in collaboration with Rogers & Cowan VP Marketing Holly Beverly, while Nicole Wool and Courtney Allen will oversee day-to-day account and client management.

“The combined attributes of Craig, Nicole and Lauren will complement each other and function to elevate the agency’s Digital innovation, content production, engagement and tune in strategy. I am very excited to have them part of the agency,” said Rich Davis, COO of Rogers & Cowan.

Rogers & Cowan already represents DreamWorks Animation Television, The Weinstein Company, McDonald’s SoCal, Smith Global Media, Keratin Complex, and a variety of brands and celebrities across multiple industries.