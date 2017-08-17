AXS TV has picked up a 12-episode third season of its hit series Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, for premiere in early 2018. Production began this month.

AXS TV

The upcoming season will feature Hagar traveling the country to interview and often perform with some of the most popular and influential musicians. Artists confirmed so far for Season 3 include Dave Grohl, Roger Daltrey, Sarah McLachlan, Bob Weir, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, among others.

“It’s been a cool surprise how much we’re all enjoying the interview part of this show because as artists what happens on stage or in the music studio is the easy/fun stuff and the interviews often feel like the work,” remarked Sammy Hagar. “It’s like when the camera lights go on and the questions start, that typical wall or guard is down because it’s me on the other end and not a seasoned journalist asking the questions. So the flow is organic and its easy – to the point where we’re both surprised how deep and real the conversations get – we’re definitely forgetting the camera is even there and I think that’s really connecting with the viewers, too.”

“Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar is the perfect fit for our TV audience, giving them unprecedented access into the lives of some of today’s top musicians,” said Evan Haiman, AXS TV’s Vice President of Programming and Development. “The series has continued to gain new viewers with each of its prior two seasons, and we look forward to building on that success with the incredible crop of high-caliber talent that we have lined up for season three.”

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar is produced in-house by AXS TV. Sammy Hagar, Tom Consolo, Evan Haiman and Kari Hagar all serve as executive producers and the series is produced by Stephen Stormer.