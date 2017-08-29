Lionsgate released a number of release date changes this afternoon, chiefly that its Leonardo DiCaprio-produced Robin Hood will now open on Sept. 21, 2018 in Imax versus the previous March 23 date next year. Robin Hood will be a destination for older guys with the only competition that weekend being Sony’s kid pic Goosebumps 2.

Peaky Blinders’ Otto Bathurst directs Taron Egerton (Robin Hood), Jamie Foxx (Little John), Jamie Dornan (Will Scarlett), Eve Hewson (Maid Marian) and Paul Anderson in what is a darkly toned title that follows the classic hero following his Crusades battles. Returning to the Sherwood Forest, Robin Hood finds it rife with corruption and evil. He forms a band of outlaws, and they take matters into their own hands, leading a revolt against the corrupt English crown. March 23 was quite crowded with Paramount’s Action Point, Sherlock Gnomes and Universal/Legendary’s Pacific Rim Uprising. Key word here for Robin Hood on its new date in September next year: the film has Imax screens.

In addition, Tyler Perry’s She’s Living My Life is retitled to Tyler Perry’s Acrimony. Pic’s Easter weekend launch of March 30 remains unchanged.

Summit Entertainment/Codeblack Films’ Traffik from director Deon Taylor and starring Paula Patton, Omar Epps, Roselyn Sanchez, Laz Alonso will open wide on April 27. Patton plays investigative journalist Brea Stephens who during a romantic getaway with her beau, encounters a gang involved in sex trafficking. Their weekend becomes one of survival as they’re caught in the crosshairs. Currently, the movie is the only wide release on its date.

Summit’s Uncle Drew from director Charles Stone III will debut on June 29.

And just in time for Halloween next year, there’s Hellfest from CBS/Lionsgate on Oct. 12. Directed by Gregory Plotkin, a costumed killer enters a seasonal horror theme park on Halloween night and begins murdering with impunity in front of crowds. Only thing is, they think it’s all part of the show.