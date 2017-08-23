Verizon’s go90 is partnering with the studio division of Robert Rodriguez’s El Rey Network on a programming deal that includes a new animated short series and an independent filmmaking event inspired by Rodriguez’s career.

Animated short series Explosion Jones, starring Michael Madsen, Jaylen Barron, Carl Weathers, James Hong, Danny Trejo and Vivica A. Fox, will debut on go90 on September 5. Rebel Without a Crew, an independent filmmaking event to commemorate the 25th anniversary of El Mariachi, Rodriguez’s filmmaking debut, will begin production this fall.

Rebel Without a Crew is designed to mentor and inspire a new wave of independent filmmakers. Rodriguez created his first feature-length film El Mariachi on a budget of just $7,000. To mark the 25th anniversary of the film, Rodriguez will invite five amateur filmmakers to take on the same challenge. They will write, shoot and edit a brand new feature length film with only $7,000.00. go90 will stream the six-episode, one-hour series capturing the filmmakers’ process as well as the filmmakers’ final feature films.

As the selected filmmakers work on their projects, Rodriguez will also write, shoot and edit a new feature film for $7,000.00. go90 will also stream a 12×10 docu-series that documents his journey, explores the philosophy of his process and shows him re-experience ultra low budget indie filmmaking.

In the 1980s-set 12-episode animated short series Explosion Jones, Bruce “Explosion” Jones is an ex-special forces commando turned rogue detective/single dad just trying his best. This season Jones fights through endless armies of mercenaries, smarmy mini-bosses, old friends, new enemies and he just might dig too deep to reveal a plot that goes all the way to the top.

Explosion Jones is produced by El Rey Network’s studio division and the animation house Octopie Studios.

“I wanted to recreate my El Mariachi experience with up and coming filmmakers to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film’s release. I think the young, tech savvy go90 audience will appreciate and be inspired by the inside look at the ultra low budget independent feature filmmaking process,” said Rodriguez. “Also, I am a huge fan of animation and our new series ‘Explosion Jones’ is cool content you can watch on any device in any location.”

Applications for Rebel Without A Crew can be found here.