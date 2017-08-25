Emmy winner Rob Corddry, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Parenthood alum Max Burkholder are set to appear in Benjamin, the dark comedy directed by and starring Bob Saget. Kevin Pollak, Dave Foley, Jonny Weston, Peri Gilpin, Cheri Oteri, Clara Mamet, and David Hull round out the cast of the film, which previously was titled Jake. Written by Joshua Turek, the film centers on Ed (Saget), who reluctantly calls together an oddball assortment of friends and family to intervene on the supposed drug habit of his 15-year-old son, Benjamin (Burkholder). What quickly follows is a night of finger-pointing, petty thievery, adulterous backstabbing and a seesaw of crooked emotional revelations — all leading to the misguided but sincere attempt to heal this dysfunctional family. Nicholas Tabarrok is the producer on the project, with Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman serving as executive producers. Worldwide rights are being handled by Sackman and Meyerowitz through their company, Aqute Media Inc.

Kate Hauschka

James Madio (Band of Brothers, The Basketball Diaries) has been cast of Raymond De Felitta’s indie film Stano, which stars Joe Manganiello as Bobby Stano, who returns to the Bronx after serving 17 years in prison for a violent mistake he made as a kid that ultimately robbed him of a professional baseball career. Madio, repped by Liebman Entertainment, will play Joey, Stano’s longtime friend and fish market owner who gives Stano a job after his release. Manganiello, Nick Manganiello, Bill Chartoff, Lynn Hendee and Eric Fischer are producing the project.