RLJE Films has acquired all North American rights to writer-director S. Craig Zahler’s Brawl in Cell Block 99 starring Vince Vaughn as a former boxer turned-drug courier.

RLJE Films, a brand of RLJ Entertainment, will release the film to theaters on Oct. 6. Brawl in Cell Block 99 will make its World Premiere at the 2017 Venice International Film Festival and screen at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and Fantastic Fest.

In addition to Vaughn, the cast includes Jennifer Carpenter, Marc Blucas, Udo Kier and Don Johnson. RLJE teams with producers Jack Heller from Assemble Media and Dallas Sonnier from Cinestate, and IMG Films on the picture. Los Angeles-based XYZ Films will handle foreign sales and serve as executive producers on the project.

Vaughn plays a former boxer who loses his job as an auto mechanic, and his troubled marriage is about to end. At this crossroads in his life, he feels that he has no better option than to work for an old buddy as a drug courier. This improves his situation until the terrible day that he finds himself in a gunfight between a group of police officers and his own ruthless allies. When the smoke clears, Bradley is badly hurt and thrown in prison, where his enemies force him to commit acts of violence that turn the place into a savage battleground.

Mark Ward, RLJE Film’s chief acquisitions officer, and Jess De Leo from RLJE negotiated the deal with Sonnier, Heller, and WME on behalf of the filmmakers.