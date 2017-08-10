It seems that the cast of Sony’s Venom is slowly starting to take shape as Riz Ahmed is in early talks to join Tom Hardy in the Spider-Man spin-off about the webslinger’s arch nemesis. No details have been revealed about the role he is circling, but it will be a popular Marvel Comics character.

Story details about the spin-off have also been under wraps, but Sony has said that it will be separate from the Spider-Man universe, which includes the recent Sony/Marvel Studios collaboration Spider-Man: Homecoming. Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner are set to write the script for Venom.

The character of Venom, who is also known as Eddie Brock, was last portrayed on the big screen by Topher Grace in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 in 2007.