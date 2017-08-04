Richard Madden, who played Robb Stark on HBO’s Game Of Thrones and also was the prince in Disney’s live-action Cinderella, is joining the cast of the Netflix movie Ibiza. He joins Gillian Jacobs, Phoebe Robinson and Vanessa Bayer in the comedy, which depicts a business trip to Spain that turns into a nightclubbing adventure. Alex Richanbach directs the film, with Gary Sanchez Productions’ Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin J. Messick producing, along with Good Universe. Script is by Lauren Kahn. Madden was recently in the Discovery Channel mini-series Klondike and Netflix series Medici: Masters Of Florence. He is repped by WME, Troika in the UK and Sloane Offer.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, who was nominated as Best Actor for his work in 12 Years A Slave, is in talks to join Disney’s live-action version of , who was nominated as Best Actor for his work in 12 Years A Slave, is in talks to join Disney’s live-action version of The Lion King as the voice of Scar, previously played by Jeremy Irons in the animated film. Jon Favreau, who directed the live-action remake of The Jungle Book, is directing. Others in the film to date are Donald Glover as Simba and James Earl Jones who returns from the animated voice cast once again as Mufasa along with Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and John Oliver.