Richard Madden, who played Robb Stark on HBO’s Game Of Thrones and also was the prince in Disney’s live-action Cinderella, is joining the cast of the Netflix movie Ibiza. He joins Gillian Jacobs, Phoebe Robinson and Vanessa Bayer in the comedy, which depicts a business trip to Spain that turns into a nightclubbing adventure. Alex Richanbach directs the film, with Gary Sanchez Productions’ Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin J. Messick producing, along with Good Universe. Script is by Lauren Kahn. Madden was recently in the Discovery Channel mini-series Klondike and Netflix series Medici: Masters Of Florence. He is repped by WME, Troika in the UK and Sloane Offer.
REX/Shutterstock
