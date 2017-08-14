Lionsgate has dropped an official trailer to the upcoming sci-fi thriller Rememory, starring Game of Thrones’s Peter Dinklage who gets inside the minds of others to investigate a murder. Directed by Mark Palansky, from a script he co-wrote with Michael Vukadinovich, the pic is slated for release August 24 on Google Play, followed by a theatrical bow September 8 from Lionsgate Premiere.

The film explores the mysterious death of visionary scientific pioneer Gordon Dunn shortly after the unveiling of his newest work: a device able to extract, record and play a person’s memories. Dinklage’s character steals the machine and uses it to try and solve the mystery, beginning an investigation of memories that lead him to unexpected and dangerous places.

Julia Ormond, Martin Donovan, Henry Ian Cusick, Evelyne Brochu, and the late Anton Yelchin co-star in the film, which was roduced by Daniel Bekerman and Lee Clay.

