It looks like Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon loved working with each other so much on Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time that they decided to take their working relationship to television. The Big Little Lies star is set to guest star on the final season of The Mindy Project alongside Kaling.

Emmy-nominated Kaling took to Instagram to make the announcement, posting a photo of Witherspoon and herself shooting a scene for the show saying, “Our latest #themindyprojectguest star is the only woman i would want to trapped in a cave with. (This is weirdly the second cave we have acted in together!)”

Witherspoon also posted her involvement in the show (and this mysterious cave scene) on Instagram with a photo of the script and a caption saying, “Is it possible to have too much fun on set? Exciting cave-dwelling things to come with @mindykaling and #TheMindyProject!”

Details about Witherspoon’s character in the final season of The Mindy Project is being kept under wraps. Kaling’s show has seen an impressive roster of guest stars including Witherspoon’s Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern, Laverne Cox, Shonda Rhimes, Seth Rogen, James Franco, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frieda Pinto, Stephen Colbert, and Greta Gerwig.

The final season of The Mindy Project is set to premiere on Hulu on September 12.