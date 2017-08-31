EXCLUSIVE: Raúl Castillo, Lucifer star Aimee Garcia, George Lopez and Kate Del Castillo are set to co-star in El Chicano, the indie film directed by Ben Bray (Supergirl) from a script he co-wrote with Joe Carnahan (Smokin’ Aces). Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Transformers franchise) is producing the film with Carnahan.

It’s described as a dark, urban-inspired superhero movie, detailing the crime-fighting exploits of the mysterious barrio vigilante known as “El Chicano.”

David Castaneda, Noel G, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Marco Rodriguez, Sal Lopez, and Mr. Criminal are also among the cast of the film, which is currently in production.

Castillo recurs in the Netflix series Atypical and was cast as a regular in the streaming giant’s upcoming crime drama series Seven Seconds. He’s repped by CAA, Gasparro Management, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder, & Christopher. Garcia, repped by Paradigm and Atlas Artists, recently wrapped shooting the film What They Had, opposite Michael Shannon and Hilary Swank.

Lopez, currently starring in the TVLand sitcom Lopez, is repped by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment, while Del Castillo, who stars in the Netflix series Ingobernable, is repped by CAA