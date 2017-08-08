In the end Rachel Lindsay picked a true love on the Season 13 finale of The Bachelorette (2.1/8) last night but things sure got messy too. Besides ending things with runner-up Peter Kraus, the three-hour finale also saw a decline from last year’s Season 12 ender of August 1, 2016

Yes, ABC won Monday’s primetime easily against its Big 4 rivals for the fourth week in a row and yes the show hit season highs but this year’s The Bachelorette finale was down 16% among adults 18-49 compared to the two-hour Season 12 finale. Viewershipwise, Monday’s Bachelorette snagged an audience of 7.47 million. That’s a drop of 13% from the Season 12 finale. Add last year’s two-hour finale to the After The Rose special and last night’s Season 13 ender is still down 12% in the key demo and 11% in viewers.

BTW – the previous Season 13 high for The Bachelorette among 18-49s were its May 22 premiere. In total audience, the previous high was the 6.43 million who tuned in for the July 24 show.

NBC was the only other net to have a full primetime on Monday with American Ninja Warrior (1.5/6) and Midnight, Texas (0.8/3). The competitive former was up a tenth in the demo while the dramatic latter was the same as its July 31 airing.

On FOX, So You Think You Can Dance (0.7/3) was also the same as last week as was the CW’s lone original of the night Hooten & The Lady (0.2/1). CBS’ only original of the night was newbie CBSN: On Assignment (0.4/2), which matched last week’s premiere of the news mag series. The highest rated and most watched show of the House of Moonves’ Monday was an encore of Kevin Can Wait with a 0.7/3 and 4.11 million viewers.