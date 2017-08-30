OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has set the Season 2 midseason return for its praised drama series Queen Sugar. The second half of the season will kick off with a two-night premiere, Tuesday October 3 at 10 PM ET/PT, following a new episode of Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong at 9 PM; and Wednesday, October 4 at 10 PM ET/PT. The series regularly airs Wednesdays at 10 PM ET/PT and will resume that schedule October 11.

Starring Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar chronicles the lives and loves of the Bordelon siblings in Louisiana. The series’ Season 2 June 20 premiere scored a series high in its key adult and female demos. Queen Sugar‘s series regular cast also includes Omar J. Dorsey, Dondré T. Whitfield, Timon Kyle Durrett and Ethan Hutchison.