Three weeks ahead of the Season 2 finale, USA Network has ordered a third season of its hit drama series Queen of the South, from Fox 21 Television Studios and Universal Cable Productions, for premiere in 2018.

The series has been a solid ratings performer for the network since its 2016 premiere. Starring Alice Braga and based on the best-selling book La Reina Del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, Queen of the South has averaged 2 million total viewers P2+ this season, and ranks as Thursday night’s No. 1 cable series among P18-49 and the night’s top cable drama among P25-54, P18-34, and P2+ year to date, according to Live+3 Nielsen stats and the network.

Queen of the South tells the powerful story of Teresa Mendoza (Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America. In Season 2, Mendoza must not only survive but also learn the rules of the drug trade, forcing her to form an alliance with Camila Vargas (Veronica Falcon), the estranged wife of her enemy.

Natalie Chaidez and David T. Friendly are executive producers. The season two finale will air Thursday, August 31 at 10/9c on USA.