Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalpyse), Gwilym Lee (The Hollow Crown) and Joe Mazzello (The Social Network) have been cast alongside Rami Malek in the upcoming 20th Century Fox film Bohemian Rhapsody, the long-in-the-works movie about seminal British rock band Queen which Bryan Singer is helming. Deadline’s Mike Fleming previously exclusively broke the story announced that Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) will portray frontman Mercury.

Hardy — who had been rumored in the British press for quite some time as joining the pic — will play Roger Taylor, the drummer who also wrote or co-wrote several songs including “Under Pressure” and “These Are The Days of Our Lives.” Lee will play Brian May, the lead guitarist who co-founded the band with the late great Freddie Mercury. Mazzello will portray John “Deacy” Deacon, the bass guitarist who also composed such hits as “You’re My Best Friend” and “Another One Bites the Dust”; he also handled the band’s financials.

Justin Haythe (Red Sparrow, Revolutionary Road) penned the script, with Graham King, Jim Beach, and Bryan Singer producing. Denis O’Sullivan, Arnon Milchan and Jane Rosenthal are executive producers. Kira Goldberg is overseeing the project for 20th Century Fox.

The Fox/New Regency/GK Films production will go before the cameras this fall and is slated for U.S. release December 25, 2018.

Lee is repped by Gersh, Authentic and Hamilton Hodell.