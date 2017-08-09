RuPaul’s half-hour dramedy series project with J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot has landed at Hulu for development.

The project, tentatively titled Queen, is a fictionalized version of RuPaul’s rise from club kid to drag queen, gay icon, and global star. Written by Power executive producer Gary Lennon, the dramedy, which had been in the works at Bad Robot for the past few months, is set in New York City during the Reagan era 1980s.

Queen hails from reality production company World of Wonder (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Warner Bros TV and studio-based Bad Robot. RuPaul will executive produce alongside Bad Robot’s Abrams and Ben Stephenson as well as World of Wonder’s Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato.

RuPaul, a San Diego native who moved to Atlanta to study performing arts, settled in New York City where he became a popular fixture on the nightclub scene, a period in his life that has inspired the dramedy project.

Queen extends Bad Robot/WBTV’s relationship with Hulu where the companies produced the limited series 11.22.63, based on Stephen King’s book, and are producing another King adaptation, the upcoming series Castle Rock.