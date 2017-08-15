Russell Tovey has closed his deal to return as a series regular for Season 3 of Quantico, which returns to ABC’s lineup in midseason.

He joins fellow returning series regulars star Priyanka Chopra, Jake McLaughlin and Johanna Braddy as well as Season 2 addition Blair Underwood.

Tovey plays Harry Doyle, a mischievous gadabout. Part Thomas Crown, part grown-up Artful Dodger, the mysterious Harry can be anything to anybody – and is just as likely to seduce your husband as he is to pick his pocket when it’s over. Tovey joined the series last season.

Quantico, which received an eleventh-hour renewal in May, will return for the new season with new executive producer/showrunner Michael Seitzman. The series hails from ABC Studios and producer Mark Gordon.

Prior to Quantico, Tovey starred opposite Jonathan Groff in HBO’s critically praised series Looking. Other credits include Being Human, Him and Her, and a starring role in ITV’s The Job Lot.